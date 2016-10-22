Obituary: James Robert “Bob”Costello | SummitDaily.com

James Robert “Bob”Costello

Born May 4, 1934. On Oct. 16, 2016, we lost the best husband/father. Bob loved God, his family, his alma mater Notre Dame, anything Irish and chocolate. Bob’s quick wit, one-liners and big smile will be missed dearly. No matter how much he deteriorated or pain he had, he’d never complain and would always say he was, “better now that you’re here” to his beloved family. That’s exactly how we feel too, Bob/Dad. Life was better with you here! He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his three children, Michael, Patrick (Kathy) and Kayte (John); his 13 grandchildren, his pride and joy. We are comforted to know that he is at peace, and has been reunited with his parents and many loved ones with the Lord. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am, on Nov. 11, St. Jude of the Lake, Mahtomedi, Minnesota.