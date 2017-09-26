Obituary: Jeff Tyler

Jeff Tyler

Oct. 13, 1983 to Sept. 7, 2017

Jeff Tyler died on September 7, 2017, at Baylor Hospital in Dallas, Texas. He was born October 13, 1983, in Greeley, Colorado, to parents Eric Tyler & Jennifer Moore.

Jeff is survived by his father Eric Tyler & Stepmother Mary Tyler of Breckenridge, half sister Ericka Benson of Forney, Texas, and half sister Sheila Butler of Lawton, Oklahoma. Stepsisters Lori Schiefen of Dillon and Sherry Gardner of Fort Worth, Texas, and stepbrothers Mike Kelley of Dillon, Colorado, and David Kelley of Frisco, Texas, also mother Jennifer Moore and half brother Jason Fourtner.

Jeff attended Summit Middle School and Summit High School. He won medals in skiing with Special Olympics. He also excelled in music and art. Jeff finished school at Colorado Boys Ranch in La Junta, Colorado, and Job Corp in Clear Field, Utah.

Jeff struggled with a lifetime of seizures and was always in search of a place to fit in. He was an independent and elusive person. He had a caring heart. He participated in the discipleship program at Our Calling. Inc 1702 S. Cesar Chavez, Dallas, Texas, 75215. He is now at peace with his quest. Donations in his memory can be sent there.

A Memorial Service will be held on September 30, 2017, at Pavillion at Carter Park in Breckenridge, Colorado, at 11 a.m. with lunch afterwards