Obituary: Jerry Fishbaugh | SummitDaily.com

Jerry Fishbaugh

1957–2016

Jerry passed away suddenly on December 24. He is survived by his wife Ana. Jerry lived in Summit County for 23 years. He has provided custodial management services for several restaurants, businesses and Father Dyer Church. Jerry was an avid fisher, motorcyclist and loved those Broncos. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

There will be a Memorial Service at Father Dyer UMC, 310 Wellington Road, Friday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow at Mi Casa Restaurant. There will be a benefit for the Fishbaugh family in the future.