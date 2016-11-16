Obituary: Kerry Owen Hodgell | SummitDaily.com

Kerry Owen Hodgell

Feb. 10, 1957 to Nov. 10, 2016

Born Kerry Owen Hodgell in Laramie, Wyoming, on Feb. 10, 1957. He grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming, graduated from East High School, Class of 1975. He attended Colorado Mountain College, and had two children, Kindra Sue and Riley Owen.

Kerry was a man with a spirit for life and a love for his family and friends and dogs. Being an avid outdoors-man, his treasures and happiness were not found in “things” but in the spirit of adventurously living life to the fullest. We will think of him every day as the epic and spirited man he was, off on one of his many adventures.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in Kerry’s honor on Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. at Pug Ryan’s: 104 Village Place, Dillon, CO 80435. If you knew Kerry, we invite you to come celebrate the life he lived and the stories and memories you shared with him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

The Colorado Wildlife Federation: coloradogives.org/ColoradoWildlifeFederation/overview or

St. Anthony’s Hospital: chif.catholichealth.net/Centura/SAC/donate