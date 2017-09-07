Obituary: Laird Bell

Laird Bell

Apr 19, 1929 — Aug 10, 2017

Laird Bell, 88, long time resident of Frisco and Summit County, passed away August 10, 2017. Laird, companion and friend of the late Helen Foote was born April 19, 1929 in Riverdale Kansas. Laird lived and farmed in Kansas until called to service in the US Marines in 1948. Laird married Carolyn Bell in 1950 and moved to Boulder, Colorado with three sons, Kerrel, Dan and Jon in 1962, eventually moving to Summit County in 1972. Laird worked for the Denver Water Department and ultimately retired from Summit County School District in 1991. Laird will be missed by all, including the families of Patti, Bob, Ernie and Cindy Foote and all of their children and grandchildren. Laird was a fine wood worker and was always available to help others around Frisco. Services will be planned at a later date in South Haven Kansas.