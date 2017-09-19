 Obituary: Larry Vocate | SummitDaily.com

Obituary: Larry Vocate

Courtesy Photo |

Larry Vocate

January 7th, 1925 — August 31st, 2017

A Memorial service and one kick ass wing ding for

Larry Vocate will be held on Saturday Sept. 23, at 2 PM at the

Snow Mountain Ranch, CCO Donadagohvi Fire Ring.

A light meal will follow in the Legacy Reunion Cabin.

