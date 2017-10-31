Obituary: Lynne Williams Fernstrom Lindstrom

Lynne Williams Fernstrom Lindstrom

May 22, 1949 to October 12, 2017

Our mother Lynne was 68 when she passed away peacefully recently on Thursday morning October 12, 2017. She was born on May 22, 1949, in Denver to Thomas and Mary Lou Williams. She was a proud 1967 graduate of Lakewood High and had just celebrated her 50th class reunion this past June. She was a graduate of Hardin Simmons College in Abilene, Texas, and she attended graduate school in business at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She also taught at the Warren Center in Lakewood, Colorado, West Grand High School in Kremmling and Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins.

She married Gary Lindstrom on December 13, 1975, in Summit County where they lived for most of their 41 years of marriage. Lynne always lived a full life despite her physical limitations due to MS. She had a strong Christian faith and shared the love of Christ with anyone who would listen. She touched countless lives between teaching high school to tutoring children after school, to sitting at the front desk in the Silverthorne First Bank greeting most of the town, to stopping to talk with every person she knew at church and in Wal-Mart. She loved to be social.

She is survived by her husband Gary, two children Amy Root and Matthew Lindstrom, her brother Tom Williams, sister Anne Drake, nephews, cousins and her three precious grandchildren, Savannah Root, Samson Root and Aspen Grace Lindstrom.

She is deeply missed but we know heavean is a much better place with her. She is whole again. Now she is free.

Family, friends and others whose lives Lynne touched are invited to an upcoming memorial service to celebrate her life at 10 a.m. on November 4, 2017, at the Abundant Life Church Rainbow Drive and Palmers Drive in Silverthorne near the Recreation Center and Rainbow Park.