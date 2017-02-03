Obituary: Margaret Frances Steinheimer | SummitDaily.com

Margaret Frances Steinheimer

May 8, 1937 to Jan 16, 2017

Margaret Frances Steinheimer, 79, of St. Louis, Missouri, joined our Lord, Monday, January 16, 2017, after a brief battle with cancer. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Feb. 10, 2017, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Bloomsdale, Missouri. Margaret was born on May 8, 1937, in Normandy, Missouri. She married William R. Steinheimer on June 14, 1958. Margaret had a questioning nature her whole life and shared that quest for knowledge with her students for nearly 40 years. She devoted her life to her family, students and friends. Margaret is survived by her husband, Bill, her daughters Marcella Broussard Kendell(Mark), Cynthia Schamburg (Mike) and Valerie Quest (Matt) as well as her three grandsons, four granddaughters, two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Contributions in her name can be made to the Pattonville School District Planetarium, 11097 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, Missouri, 63074.