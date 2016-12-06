Obituary: Mary Sielaff | SummitDaily.com

Mary Sielaff

Mary Sielaff, born January 31, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Croatian immigrant parents, Jasper Jurkan and Elizabeth Latin, died in her home south of Breckenridge December 4, 2016. Her parents and siblings, Betty and Victor predeceased her. She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years Albert aka Al Sielaff, her daughter Lisa Sielaff-Little and grandson Christopher Aaron Cross. The family will bid their goodbyes in private.