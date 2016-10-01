Obituary: Millicent Plant | SummitDaily.com

Millicent Plant

Aug. 24, 1924 – July 26, 2016

Millicent Plant age 91, of Clark, Colorado, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2016 with all of her family nearby. Mil graduated from UC Berkeley. She greeted everyone she met with her sparkling eyes and warm spirit and was a valued community volunteer wherever she lived. Mil and Jim plant spent 20 years in Summit County, together. She loved the outdoors and was an avid reader and knitter. Mil Leaves her three children; Barb Lynn of Clark, Colorado, Betsy Morin of Golden, and Tom Plant of Nederland along with four grandchildren . Mil is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Plant and one grandson. Her life was made richer by her special friends in Summit and Routt counties. The family held a memorial gathering at her home in Frisco, Colorado, July 30, 2016.