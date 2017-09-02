Obituary: Nancy Hamel

Nancy Hamel

1935 – 2017

Nancy Hamel, 82, of Breckenridge, Colorado since 1993 passed away on August 26, 2017 in Evergreen, Colorado. She was born on June 8, 1935 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Richard and Esther (Booth) Lawlor. She married Russell Hamel on July 16, 1954 in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Nancy graduated as the Valedictorian of her class from Johnson High School in North Andover. She was an accountant for the IRS in Andover, an accountant for Current in Colorado Springs and an accountant for the Breckenridge ski area throughout her career. She enjoyed gardening, walking and spending time with family.

Nancy is survived by her sons Bob Hamel of Breckenridge and Jim Hamel of Milford, NH; daughter Kathy Albrecht of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; granddaughters Kristen Albrecht of Denver, Lauren Albrecht of Dimondale, Michigan; grandsons Jon Hamel of New York City, New York and Josh Hamel of Boulder, Colorado. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 4, 2017 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Breckenridge. A reception will follow at 369 American Way in Breckenridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. Bailey-Kent Funeral Home of Silverthorne, Colorado is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit Mrs. Hamel's online obituary at http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for her family.