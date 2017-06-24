Obituary: Patricia A. Dover | SummitDaily.com

Patricia A. Dover

Nov. 6, 1931 – June 20, 2017

Patricia A. Dover, 85, of Dillon passed away on June 20, 2017, after a brief illness. She was born on Nov. 6, 1931, in Boulder, Colorado, to John and Bernice Wittemyer. John passed when she was very young and her mother found new love with Homer Blacker. Homer formally adopted Pat, at her request, while she was in early primary school.

After graduating from the University of Colorado in 1953, Pat set aside a promising career as a concert pianist to marry the love of her life, Jim. They went to Germany with a young daughter, adding two sons before returning stateside after Jim's service. She made a home in Denver briefly before moving to Broomfield, where she was very active in the Episcopal Church, Republican Party, and took her love of animals to new heights by creating the "Broomfield Zoo" before later owning and managing two pet shops.

Pat moved to Summit County in 1980, leaving her beloved birds behind, and has been proudly driving her ZR-1 plates ever since. She became "Momma Llama" after adding stalls beneath her house overlooking the lake. Nathan and Bartholomew became well known throughout the county, strutting in several parades, and were followed by the current herd of Carlos and Sambra. Of course, no Dover house would be complete without the required bevy of dogs and cats, a lifestyle that she successfully passed on to her sons and granddaughters.

Pat was always smiling. Her sparkling blue eyes were visible as she wandered throughout the county, as were her fence banners in support of Republican candidates. She epitomized buying local and was a dear friend to many a restaurateur and shop owner in the county.

Having lost Jim in late 2013, Pat is survived by her two sons, Tom (Linda) of Charleston, West Virginia, and Bill of Fort Collins, as well as three lovely granddaughters, Rebecca (Dale), Marcella (Ken) and Patricia, and a huge number of heartbroken friends throughout the area. She also was preceded in death by her parents and her lovely daughter, Dona.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at the Town Council Chambers at 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon, with a gathering to follow immediately afterwards at Pug Ryan's Brewing Co.

In lieu of flowers, Pat requests that you consider memorial donations to Bristlecone Foundation, P.O. Box 1327, Frisco, CO 80443, which was wonderful in helping with Jim's care, the Summit County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 5225, Frisco, CO 80443, or your favorite charity.

Cards and condolences may be sent in care of her granddaughter, who plans to build on her Oma's legacy in the county: Patricia L. (Tricia) Dover, P.O. Box 3701, Dillon, CO 80435-3701.