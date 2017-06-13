Obituary: Peter Michael Taborsky | SummitDaily.com

Peter Michael Taborsky

June 3, 2952 — May 15, 2017

Peter Michael Taborsky, 64, known to all who loved him as T-byrd, passed away Monday May 15, 2017 in Frisco, Colorado. T-byrd was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan on June 3, 1952 to Karel & Betty Taborsky. In 1992, he married the love of his life, Sara Reinhardt at Sapphire Point near Silverthorne, Colorado.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Karel and Betty Taborksy. He is survived by his wife Sara Taborsky, his brothers and their families, Karel (Broey) & Cathy Taborsky, Lane & Bevy Taborsky, his nephews Noah and Max and niece Jillian, his best friend JG and many loving friends and in-laws.

A celebration of his life will be held on July 15 at Murphy's Pub, Silverthorne, CO from 12-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michael Taborsky Memorial Fund, First Bank. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for T-byrd's family.