Obituary: Robert Allen Abt

Robert Allen Abt

Mar 22, 1955 – Oct 26, 2017

Robert Allen Abt, 62, passed away on October 26, 2017, in Pueblo, Colorado. Bob was born on March 22, 1955, in Rockford, Illinois, to Martin and Orpha Abt. On June 2, 1984, he married Pamela Himes. Through the years Bob was a foreman at Gunite Foundry and a carpenter for John Stewart Builders. He was a firefighter/EMT-paramedic and member of the High Angle Rescue Team with the Rockford Fire Department. He had a passion for carpentry; after moving to Dillon in 1997, he started QuickHammer Carpentry, specializing in custom interior trim. Bob thrived on the thrill of his adventure sports in the mountains despite multiple mishaps and broken bones. In April, 2017, when life slowed down a little too much for his liking, he and Pam moved to Pueblo West. Bob is survived by his wife, Pam, of Pueblo West; daughters, Nichole (Christopher) Becker and Bobbie Ann (Bryce) Folsom, both of Rockford, Illinois; daughter, Arienne, and son, Garrick, both of Denver; grandson, Elijah Becker; and his beloved Cavalier-Cocker, Rex. Pre-deceased by parents, and brother, Michael Abt. A memorial service will be held at Agape Outpost in Breckenridge on Saturday, November 11 at 1pm. A memorial fund has been set up in Bob's name with Teen Challenge, PO Box 98, Rehrersburg, PA 19550-0098.