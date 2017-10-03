Obituary: Robert E. Hendrix

Robert E. Hendrix

Robert (Bob) Edward Hendrix, Jr. (1926-2017) passed away at the age of 91 on September 25, 2017 at his home in Breckenridge, Colorado. Born in San Antonio, Texas, to Edward and Effie Mae Hendrix, Bob graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. At the age of 17, Bob answered the WWII call-to-arms by enlisting in the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific theater from 1944 to 1946. During the Battle of Iwo Jima (February to March of 1945) Bob served aboard a LST troop transport ship landing Marines to fight in the battle and transporting casualties off the island after the battle.

Following the war, Bob continued his education at Southern Methodist University, in Dallas, Texas, on a tennis scholarship, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and a passion for tennis that would last the rest of his life.

In 1950, Bob re-enlisted in the Navy, serving as Lieutenant Navy Supply Corps Officer until 1959, when Bob moved his family to Austin, Texas.

Bob's compassion and caring for others manifested itself throughout his professional life; serving as pastor, chaplain, educator, psychotherapist and as an administrator in the mental health and substance abuse fields.

Bob attended the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, earning his Bachelor of Divinity in 1963 and Master of Divinity in 1971. During his years at the Theological Seminary, Bob also served his nation for a 3rd time, as an Army Chaplain at the rank of Captain.

From 1963 to 1967 Bob served as pastor at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas.

In 1969, Bob joined the Texas Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation in 1969 where he served as chaplain at the Austin State Hospital and as the Southwest Texas Regional Coordinator, ultimately being promoted to Director of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse at TDMHMR. Continuing his desire to help others Bob, with his wife, Jane formed a psychotherapy practice in 1971 in Austin, Texas, called Transactional Analysis Associates. During their fourteen year practice, they provided group and individual psychotherapy, consulted with state agencies, and provided professional development and stress management training to businesses and government agencies. Bob and Jane retired to Breckenridge, Colorado, in 1985, but continued working in the psychotherapy field by teaching part-time at the Colorado Mountain College and acting as consultants to various companies.

Bob was a gifted athlete, avid sailor, and an outdoor enthusiast who was passionate about playing tennis anywhere, sailing his boat, WindBorne on Lake Travis near Austin, Texas, and hiking, cross-country skiing, and gardening in Summit County, Colorado. As a lifelong learner, Bob read voraciously about his passions to learn the intricacies of whatever activity he was pursuing and he continued taking tennis lessons well into his 70s.

Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane; children: Jeff, Teresa (a.k.a. Mother Barbara), Cindy, and Sherise; step-children: James, Mary Dean, and Elizabeth; grandchildren: Ian, Lesley, Wesley, Natalie, Conrad, Megan, Sean, and Emma; great-grandchildren: Rocco, Giada, Angelo, Madeline.

A private military honors service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.