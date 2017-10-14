Obituary: Robert J. Lerner

Robert J. Lerner

May 26, 1927 to Sept. 22, 2017

Robert (Bob) was born May 26th, 1927, to Magdalena and Robert Lerner and grew up in Harvey, North Dakota. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Army Air Force and became a fighter pilot. He served proudly and bravely in the Korean War and continued his Air Force career until his retirement. He was proud of his country and instilled in his family the honor of serving. His father, father-in-law, brother and all three sons served in the Armed Forces. Two grandsons are currently serving.

After a life of travel and service, he became a drug and alcohol addiction counselor in Breckenridge and helped many in need. After Breckenridge they finally settled in Grand Junction where Bob became active with the local Watch and Clock Club. Bob and Martha enjoyed many years of "RV-ing" back and forth across the country visiting friends and family.

Bob was proceeded in death by his wife Martha and a daughter, Patricia. He is survived by his brother Gene, sister Joyce (Lyle), his sons Chuck (Linda), Scott (Jana), Alan (Catherine), and daughters Suzanne (Kevin) and Diane (Pete). Our father was blessed to have nine beautiful grandchildren and six precious great grandchildren.

There will be a service next Spring at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction.