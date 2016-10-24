Obituary: Robert P. Meirick: 1940 – 2016 | SummitDaily.com

On October 22, we unexpectedly lost Bob Meirick, a longtime Summit County local of 39 years.

Bob was born in Iowa and spent his early years there and in Missouri. He served in the Army, earned a master’s degree in biomedical engineering, then went on to work in aerospace, pollution control, computers, mapping, fish-finding and building.

Bob was an engineer, inventor, and master modifier of anything and everything. He loved his family, his grandchildren, RVing and eating lunch out everyday.

Bob left behind his wife Joanie, daughter Julie, son-in-law Dennis, daughter-in-law Mara, three grandchildren Abe, Cy and June, six brothers and sisters, and many more family and friends.

Please join us for a gathering to tell stories and enjoy each other on Friday Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. -6 p.m. at the Meirick home at 101 CR 1040 in Frisco.