Obituary: Ron “Bruno” Schmitt

Ron "Bruno" Schmitt passed away at his home on Sept. 10th in Fountain Hills, Arizona. He was 58 years old and a long-time Dillon resident. He loved sports and the outdoors. Bruno will be missed.

