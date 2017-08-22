Obituary: Rose Essary

Rose Essary

1966 — 2017

Rose Essary of Breckenridge, Colorado passed away Thursday, August 10, 2017. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Cliff and Mary Ann Seufert. She attended Purdue University, then worked in Indianapolis where she met Chuck Essary; the two quickly became best friends. They married in 1994, and settled briefly in Chesterton, Indiana before realizing a lifelong dream of moving to the mountains, landing in Breckenridge in 2000. Rose immediately embraced the outdoor lifestyle, trail running, mountain biking, skiing, camping and hiking. She was constantly outside playing with her two boys, Will and Kevin. She became active in the community, channeling her love of children into work at the Breckenridge Recreation Center and Carriage House Preschool, and her love of books at the Summit County Library. She treasured the close-knit local community and the amazing friends she made.

Rose leaves behind her beloved husband Chuck and incredible sons Will and Kevin. She is also survived by her parents Cliff and Mary Ann Seufert; siblings Joe (Krissy) Seufert, John Seufert, and Kathleen (Drew) Grimes, all of Indianapolis, Dan Seufert of South Lake Tahoe, CA, Jim (Mindy) Seufert of Grand Rapids, MI, Theresa (Mike) Sispera of Grand Haven, MI , David (Lynn) Seufert of Louisville, KY, Steve (Sara) Seufert of Denver, CO and Mike Seufert of Salt Lake City, UT, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial donations can be made to Carriage House Preschool, 890 Airport Rd., Breckenridge, CO 80424. The best way to honor Rose, however, is to gather friends and/or family together and go outside and enjoy nature's gifts.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Carter Park in Breckenridge, Colorado.

Bailey-Kent Funeral Home of Silverthorne is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for Rose's family.