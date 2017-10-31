Obituary: Seth “Skinny” Harland

Seth "Skinny" Harland

Seth "Skinny" Harland was a longtime local of Breckenridge who passed away in Ferndale, Michigan, from a short battle with colon cancer. A service was held there on his birthday, October 13th. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 3rd, at Ollie's in Breckenridge from 5–9 p.m. Team Buttkickers will be in his honor this year at Pink Vail if friends would like to participate. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.