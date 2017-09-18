Obituary: Shirley Ruth Besecker

Shirley Ruth Besecker

January 24, 1930 — June 28, 2017

Shirley Ruth Besecker of Blue River, CO passed away on June 28, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

Shirley was born January 24, 1930 in Stroudsburg, PA to Arthur and Violet Besecker. She was a sister to Elva and Robert. Her parents and siblings preceded her in death.

Shirley grew up in Mount Pocono, PA and graduated from Stroudsburg High School. She then went to The Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse. She continued her nursing career for another 47 years, retiring from the Veterans Administration in Lyons, NJ.

After living in Clinton, NJ for 31 years, Shirley moved to Blue River, CO where she enjoyed hiking, skiing, and taking care of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Wanda Creen and grandchildren Sierra, Thomas, and Brennan of Blue River, CO. Shirley is also survived by her niece Christina Besecker of Pittston Township, PA.

A celebration of life will be at Valley Brook Cemetery in Breckenridge, CO on Saturday September 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception at the Creen residence.