Obituary: Timothy Mudge Heinle

Timothy Mudge Heinle

September 14, 1939 – September 13, 2017

Timothy Mudge Heinle, 77, of International Falls, Minnesota, and Scottsdale, Arizona, died Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at the Solvay Hospice House, Duluth, Minnesota. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 14, 1939, the only child of Edwin L. and Sarah E. Mudge Heinle. He attended Hyde Park Elementary and graduated from Withrow High School in 1957. Tim went on to the University of Michigan where he earned a BA degree and followed that with a MBA from the University of Chicago in December of 1963.

In 1951, Tim started attending Camp Kooch-i-ching, a wilderness canoeing camp that in coming years became a significant part of Tim's overall career and life-long passion of helping and serving his fellow man. In January 1964, Tim's working career began with Procter & Gamble, and after eleven years, he worked with Werner Pump Company. He then purchased Gates Milling in Columbus, Ohio, making and selling a specialty dog food before assuming the Directorship of Camp Kooch-i-cing, a position he held for eleven years, retiring in 1994. Until his death, Tim served a treasurer of the Oberholtzer Foundation, a non-for-profit dedicated to maintenance of the Rainy Lake watershed, environment renewal and connection to the indigenous people and cultural arts.

Tim and his family lived in Breckenridge, Colorado, for ten years before moving to Scottsdale in 2008. He was active with the BOEC helping guide on the mountain. As well as skiing, he was a daily visitor at the Recreation Center always looking for a game of tennis. Tim and his wife were supporters of the Breckenridge Music Festival and enjoyed their many friends in the community.

Tim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joan; daughter, Cindy (David); sons, Steve (Kara) and Tim (Stephanie). He leaves behind grandchildren James, Rob, Steven (Audrey), Isaac, Allen, Chevy, Katherine, Madeline and Charlie.

A Celebration of Tim's life will be held on Saturday, November 18, at the Kenwood country Club, 6501 Kenwood Rd., Cincinnati 45243 from 3-7 p.m.