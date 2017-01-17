Obituary: Timothy Stachelski | SummitDaily.com

Timothy A. Stachelski

Jul 10, 1969 – Dec 07, 2016

Timothy A. (Tim) Stachelski, 47, of Silverthorne, Colorado died on Wednesday, December 7, 2016. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 4:30 p.m. at the Keystone Conference Center.

Tim is survived by his wife Jen, son Christian McIntyre, parents Ronette and Victor Stachelski, and brothers John Stachelski and Vic Stachelski, as well as his extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A native of Joliet, Illinois, Tim moved to Summit County in November 1992 following an honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force. Tim initially worked at Keystone Resort as a ski instructor, before finding his home with the Audio-Visual department, where his enthusiasm and professionalism inspired both co-workers and guests.

In his personal life, Tim was an avid skier and cyclist, counting among his accomplishments a finisher’s medal in the Maratona dles Dolomites in July 2015. He loved to share his passions for the outdoors and for travel, and his curiosity and quest for knowledge allowed him to connect with people across professions and beliefs. Most of all, he loved his family and he created a lasting bond with the people in his life.

Tim’s infectious laugh and generous spirit will be missed. Tim’s family has requested that instead of flowers or gifts, remembrances be made to either Sense of Security (http://senseofsecurity.org/how-to-help/tim-stachelski.html) or the Epic Promise Foundation (https://epicpromise.networkforgood.com/projects/22733-tim-stachelski-memorial-fund).