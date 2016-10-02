Summit County obituary: Patrick Choma: 1973 – 2016 | SummitDaily.com

Patrik Choma, 43, passed away in a tragic accident last Monday. He was a loving father of two and was widely respected in his community.

In 1996, he emigrated from Slovakia to help his sister, Maria, settle in to her new country. He had planned on returning home, but instead he met the love of his life, Kamila, and built a life in America from scratch.

Patrik was a relentlessly hard-working and skilled mechanic for Keystone Resort for 15 years. A man who could fix anything he set his mind to, he often devoted his days off to working on cars for his many friends. He also brought his skill with vehicles to his love for snowmobiling.

Patrik was a caring man who loved his family and two daughters intensely. He was a good friend to everyone he met, and his happiness to lend a helping hand earned him the great respect of his community and wide circle of friends.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Kamila, his daughters, Nicole and Michelle, his sister, Maria, and his parents, Betka and Ferko Choma of Presov, Slovakia. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 on Monday, Oct. 3 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. All are welcome to attend.