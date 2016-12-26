Officer-involved shooting in Frisco leaves alleged car thief with hand injury | SummitDaily.com

The holiday cheer of Christmas came to an abrupt end late Sunday evening when an alleged car theft in Breckenridge resulted in an officer-involved shooting near the 7-Eleven in Frisco.

At about 11:23 p.m. last night, the Breckenridge Police Department requested that officers in the county be on the lookout for a black Toyota 4-wheel drive vehicle. The truck was reported stolen from outside the 7-Eleven in Breckenridge where it had been left idling in the parking lot.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted a truck matching the description at about 11:29 p.m. and stopped it on 10 Mile Road just off of Summit Boulevard in Frisco. A Frisco police officer and Colorado State Patrol trooper arrived on scene to backup the deputies.

Upon being approached, the man in the truck held a knife to himself in a threatening manner and refused to respond to orders from officers. Officers used non-lethal force, including a Taser, to try to disarm him. Those efforts were unsuccessful and, according to police, the man charged at officers with the weapon. A deputy fired several rounds from his gun at him, hitting his hand. Officers immediately provided aid to the man and medical assistance was called to the scene.

The man was arrested before an ambulance arrived. He was then transported and admitted to the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was asked to process the scene of the shooting and conduct an investigation at the request of both the sheriff’s office and Frisco Police Department.

In the meantime, the procedure of the two departments is to withhold the names of the officers involved. Per standard protocol, the sheriff’s office is also placing the deputy who discharged his weapon on paid administrative leave until an internal review is finished.

This is an active investigation and no others details are available at this time. Additional details of the incident will be released once the investigation is completed.

Stay tuned to the Summit Daily for more information as it becomes available.