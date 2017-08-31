Officials identify climber who died on Capitol Peak on Saturday

The climber who died on Capitol Peak this weekend was identified Wednesday as 21-year-old Zackaria White of Pine, according to a Pitkin County deputy coroner.

The official cause of White’s death is still under investigation and no other details were available Wednesday, said Jennifer Diamond, deputy coroner.

White was climbing Saturday with Brandon Wilhelm of Pine, when he decided to attempt a shortcut down the North Face of Capitol Peak against Wilhelm’s advice, according to officials with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. White later fell approximately 600 feet when the shortcut ended at a cliff band.

Wilhelm, who followed the standard route on Capitol Peak down the mountain, told deputies White had never climbed a 14,000-foot peak before and was stubbornly insistent about trying the shortcut, officials have said.

White is the fifth person to die on Capitol Peak this summer. Previously, four people died on the treacherous 14,130-foot mountain between 2000 and 2016, according to the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative.