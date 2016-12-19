On The Hill: Back to the Vail trees for a powder holiday, Part 2 (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: It’s the Monday after the snowstorm and Z Griff has been busy. Here’s part two of his trip to Vail for log riding and more in the deep, deep powder when a system brought 2+ feet to the central Rockies. Breck won the snow-stake battle with a whopping 19″ on Saturday morning, and Vail wasn’t looking shabby with 14″. Our On The Hill correspondent got first tracks of the season all around Blue Sky Basin and into Resolution Bowl. Watch on for part one.