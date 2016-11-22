On The Hill: Breck is back in business, baby! (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: Breckenridge opened under bluebird skies on Sunday and Z Griff was there to make the most of it. Opening day came right in time for some spring-like laps before the snowstorm rolled into town early Tuesday morning, bringing at least 3 inches to every local ski area. Better late than never, they say, and this season it’s coming true.