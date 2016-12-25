On The Hill: Christmas comes early with 23″ and 50-foot cliffs at Wolf Creek (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: Z Griff and crew celebrate the holidays early with a trip to Wolf Creek, the hands-down winner of early-season snowfall in Colorado with a whopping 126″ as of Christmas Day. The boys swim through waist deep powder en route to the biggest drop of the trip: a 50-foot cliff that funnels into a stand of towering pine trees. It ain’t a Rocky Mountain Christmas without a dose of adrenaline in your eggnog.