On The Hill: Flashback to drowning in 18″ of powder at A-Basin (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

VIDEO: It was a case of being at the right ski area on the right day. Z Griff and pals make a trip to the Continental Divide and Arapahoe Basin for first laps on Pali Chair, where 18 inches fell in less than 24 hours last Friday to kick off the holiday rush. If there’s such a thing as bottomless turns in December, this is it.

Now for the best news: forecasters are expecting another round of storms late on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day. It could be a very white Christmas for all you good girls and boys.