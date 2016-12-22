On The Hill: Rolling out the kinks with Olympic champ Jamie Anderson #tbt (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: Z Griff heads to the athlete’s lounge at Dew Tour for a test run of the Rad Roller, a yoga roller made to relax muscles and work out kinks before or after a day on the hill. Local yoga instructor and former snowboard pro Leslie Glenn shows him the basics before working with Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson, a devoted yogi who took first place at the Dew Tour slopestyle before winning the inaugural U.S. Grand Prix big air. It just goes to prove that even champions need a little R&R.