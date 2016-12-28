On The Hill: Terrain park sessions with adaptive snowboarder Darren Swift (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Terrain park sessions with adaptive snowboarder Darren Swift (video)
December 28, 2016
VIDEO: Think you’ve mastered the terrain park? So has adaptive snowboarder Darren Swift — and he has no legs beneath the knee. Z Griff meets up with the Adaptive Action Sports athlete for laps through the Bonanza terrain park on Peak 9 at Breckenridge. When you love what you do, you don’t let anything get in the way.
Breckenridge official report: 1″, 1″, 1″
Summit Daily field report: It is very windy out there with some snow blowing.
Weather: High of 29 degrees F, low of 9 degrees F. It’s already snowing and forecasts expect it to end by 4 p.m. Wind chill values as low as -2 F. Very windy with gusts from 31-39 mph.
Lift lines: There are a number of brave visitors and stout locals out there today. Lifts will be down with the amount of wind.
Breakdown: Cold and windy through Thursday night. Friday brings sun and calm.