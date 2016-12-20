On The Hill: The powder never ends on Vail vacation, Part 3 (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: There’s nothing better than three days of deep, untracked powder at Vail Mountain. Z Griff heads out with the Weston and Ravinos crews for opening day at Blue Sky Basin. But first, he pays tribute to a Vail original: Buzz Schleper of Buzz’s Boards, father of World Cup alpine racer Sarah Schleper and local ripper Hunter Schleper. Watch on for part one on the log rails and part two on Pete’s Chair in Blue Sky.