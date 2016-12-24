On The Hill: The T-Bar is open for Christmas at Breck (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: Santa has been good to Breckenridge — and it’s not even Christmas yet. As of Saturday morning, all five peaks are open and Z Griff joined the holiday masses (plus local legend T-Bar Tommy) for first laps on T-Bar, the gateway to high-alpine terrain like Pika, Ptarmigan, Horseshoe Bowl and Cucumber Bowl. The holiday weekend is off to a warm and dry star so far, but forecasters are still calling for 1-3″ dusting on Christmas Day. Our advice: head to T-Bar first thing in the morning for fresh tracks on new terrain.