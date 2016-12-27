On The Hill: Yoga 1st, logging 2nd during the holidays with snow in the forecast (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: Happy holidays from Z Griff! Our On The Hill correspondent takes advantage of all the pre-holiday snow Breckenridge got for trip into the woods at Peak 9. But first, time to relax, recoup and recover with a hot yoga class at Meta Yoga Studios in downtown Breckenridge. Now THAT is a holiday week done right. Next up: another quick-moving round of snow on Wednesday, expected to bring 3-4″ of fresh to Summit County.

Breckenridge official report: 0″ 24 hours, 0″ 48 hours, 1″ in 7 days

Summit Daily field report: The snow condition is great and today is filled with abundant sunshine, as well as promise. The wind you see in this video from Christmas Day has buffed out and blown in to places all across the mountain. Lots of terrain open, and the Park Lane Freeway terrain parks are ready for the season, including jumps.

Weather: High of 33 degrees, low of 15 degrees. Sunny with hardly any wind.

Lift lines: The holiday lift lines were not too bad as some people begin traveling home. With so much terrain open, there is more space to roam.

Breakdown: All five peaks are open at Breck, the Outback and park are open at Keystone, and Montezuma Bowl is firing at the Basin. Things are looking great going into New Year’s this weekend.