Opponents of Over The River hammer final nail in coffin of artist Christo’s 20-year plan to drape the Arkansas River | SummitDaily.com

Christo promises in court to never pursue the project again

By Jason Blevins / The Denver Post

The group that has battled artist Christo’s now-abandoned plan to drape a portion of the Arkansas River between Cañon City and Salida in shimmering fabric has hammered a final nail in the project’s coffin.

A week after the famed 81-year-old artist announced he was canceling his 20-year-old Over The River project to focus on other work, the Rags Over the Arkansas River group — or ROAR — secured a promise that Christo would never try to revive the project and he would permanently relinquish all permits already obtained for the art installation.

Christo’s Over The River Corp. recently filed a motion to dismiss ROAR’s final appeal to block the project in the U.S. Court of Appeals, arguing the appeal was irrelevant since the project was dead.

Read the full story on the Denver Post website. Click here.