Opponents of Over The River hammer final nail in coffin of artist Christo’s 20-year plan to drape the Arkansas River | SummitDaily.com

Opponents of Over The River hammer final nail in coffin of artist Christo’s 20-year plan to drape the Arkansas River
February 4, 2017
Christo promises in court to never pursue the project again
By Jason Blevins / The Denver Post
The group that has battled artist Christo’s now-abandoned plan to drape a portion of the Arkansas River between Cañon City and Salida in shimmering fabric has hammered a final nail in the project’s coffin.
A week after the famed 81-year-old artist announced he was canceling his 20-year-old Over The River project to focus on other work, the Rags Over the Arkansas River group — or ROAR — secured a promise that Christo would never try to revive the project and he would permanently relinquish all permits already obtained for the art installation.
Christo’s Over The River Corp. recently filed a motion to dismiss ROAR’s final appeal to block the project in the U.S. Court of Appeals, arguing the appeal was irrelevant since the project was dead.