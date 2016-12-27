Outer Range Brewing Co. opens in Frisco next to Whole Foods | SummitDaily.com

Outer Range Brewing Co., Summit County’s newest craft brewery, opened on Monday, Dec. 26, in Frisco, specializing in IPAs and Belgian styles. This is the first brewery for owners Ryan Chang and Lee Cleghorn, who recently moved to the county for the business. Chang said opening the brewery has been a dream in the making for years, and Frisco was a prime location to “live where you work.” Cleghorn had been living in Colorado Springs for the last six years, and Chang enjoyed coming to the High Country for vacations, so the area was a natural fit for the business, Chang said. The brewery does not currently serve food, but guests are welcome to bring food in, and “dogs and families are welcome,” he said.

Outer Range Brewing is located 182 Lusher Court, Unit #2, attached to Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant near Whole Foods. Hours are weekdays, 3 p.m. to close and Saturday-Sunday, noon to close.

A longer feature on the new brewery to come.