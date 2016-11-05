Outlets at Silverthorne host 11th annual Charity Shopping Extravaganza | SummitDaily.com

Cost: Tickets for the event are $25; $10 of each ticket sale is tax deductible and will be donated to the individuals’ designated charity

The Outlets at Silverthorne will host its 11th annual Shopping Extravaganza on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Extravaganza is an all-day shopping event to raise money and awareness for the following local charities: Carriage House Learning Center; CO. Motion Summit School of Dance; Dillon Valley Elementary PTSA; Granby Rotary Club; National Repertory Orchestra; Silverthorne Elementary PTA; Summit Advocates for Gifted Education; Summit County 4-H; Summit in Honduras; Vail Valley Charitable Fund; Summit County MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers); Summit County Elks Lodge #2561; Summit Music and Arts; Summit High PTSO; Summit Cove Elementary PTSA; Girls on the Run Western Colorado; Adaptive Action Sports; Grand Foundation; League for Animals and People of Summit.

Tickets for the event are $25; $10 of each ticket sale is tax deductible and will be donated to the individuals’ designated charity from the list above. Ticket holders will receive a $5 Outlets at Silverthorne gift card; exclusive shopping discounts, offers and giveaways; continental breakfast; lunch provided by Which Wich Superior Sandwiches; entertainment; dessert and hors d’oeuvres; free shuttle service between all three villages; beer, wine and cordial tastings and more.

One hundred percent of proceeds generated from over $25,000 in prize drawing giveaways will also be distributed back to the local charities. Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Red Village, Unit 145I and 125E. The event hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stores will honor special VIP discounts until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are limited and should be purchased in advance from the following sources: Any of the nonprofit groups listed above; Outlets At Silverthorne Management/Customer Service Office located in the Colorado Welcome Center in the Green Village, next to Rue21, 246-V Rainbow Drive; or online ticket sales at OutletsatSilverthorne.com.