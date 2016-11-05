Outlets at Silverthorne host 11th annual Charity Shopping Extravaganza | SummitDaily.com

Outlets at Silverthorne host 11th annual Charity Shopping Extravaganza
November 5, 2016
IF YOU GO
What: Outlets at Silverthorne’s 11th annual Charity Shopping Extravaganza
When: Saturday, Nov. 12; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 125 Stephens Way, Silverthorne; Red Village near Tommy Hilfiger, Outlets at Silverthorne
Cost: Tickets for the event are $25; $10 of each ticket sale is tax deductible and will be donated to the individuals’ designated charity
More information: OutletsatSilverthorne.com
The Outlets at Silverthorne will host its 11th annual Shopping Extravaganza on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Extravaganza is an all-day shopping event to raise money and awareness for the following local charities: Carriage House Learning Center; CO. Motion Summit School of Dance; Dillon Valley Elementary PTSA; Granby Rotary Club; National Repertory Orchestra; Silverthorne Elementary PTA; Summit Advocates for Gifted Education; Summit County 4-H; Summit in Honduras; Vail Valley Charitable Fund; Summit County MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers); Summit County Elks Lodge #2561; Summit Music and Arts; Summit High PTSO; Summit Cove Elementary PTSA; Girls on the Run Western Colorado; Adaptive Action Sports; Grand Foundation; League for Animals and People of Summit.
Tickets for the event are $25; $10 of each ticket sale is tax deductible and will be donated to the individuals’ designated charity from the list above. Ticket holders will receive a $5 Outlets at Silverthorne gift card; exclusive shopping discounts, offers and giveaways; continental breakfast; lunch provided by Which Wich Superior Sandwiches; entertainment; dessert and hors d’oeuvres; free shuttle service between all three villages; beer, wine and cordial tastings and more.
One hundred percent of proceeds generated from over $25,000 in prize drawing giveaways will also be distributed back to the local charities. Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Red Village, Unit 145I and 125E. The event hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stores will honor special VIP discounts until 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are limited and should be purchased in advance from the following sources: Any of the nonprofit groups listed above; Outlets At Silverthorne Management/Customer Service Office located in the Colorado Welcome Center in the Green Village, next to Rue21, 246-V Rainbow Drive; or online ticket sales at OutletsatSilverthorne.com.
One hundred percent of proceeds generated from over $25,000 in prize drawing giveaways will also be distributed back to the local charities.