Pamela Bent | SummitDaily.com

Pamela Babst Bent died unexpectedly on Sunday December 11, 2016 at age 72. Born in Greenwich, Connecticut she graduated from Porter’s School in Farmington, CT and Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia.

Pam taught for many years in Denver independent schools including Graland School, Colorado Academy and St. Mary’s Academy. Beloved by her students, she introduced women’s lacrosse to many in the State and was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. Her legacy lives on at St. Mary’s Academy where she helped bring the Pam Bent Turf Field to fruition. An avid birder is demonstrated by her life list of 524 species.

Daughter of George P. Bent and Alice B. Bent of Greenwich, CT she is survived by Edwina F. Bent (Gordon G. Kauhanen) and Peter G. Kauhanen of Monterey, CA.

Services will be private. Contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Academy, 4545 S. University Blvd. Englewood, CO 80113 or Summit County Animal Shelter, PO Box

5225, Frisco CO 80443.