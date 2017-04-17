 Pet Scene: Adoptable Animals for April 18 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable Animals for April 18

Michael Yearout / Special to the Daily |

Meet Willie! He is a strapping chocolate Lab who has the biggest heart to match his large stature. He could use some training and with a bit of time heâll surely blossom into the best pup. He is young and strong but is happiest when he is near his people. If youâre looking for a loyal companion, look no further; Willie is as handsome as he is lovable.

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

Cats

FRAPPI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

SOPHIE, 11 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

YULE, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, neutered male

SNOWFLAKE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black, neutered male

GRINGO, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black, neutered male

TULIP, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

COOPER, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TORREY, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

CHIEF, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, white and orng tabby, neutered male

CHEDDAR, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orng tiger, neutered male

RICKY MARTIN, 11 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, brown tabby, neutered male

MITTENS, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female

MR BIGGS, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, white and gray tab, neutered male

PROMISE, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

KITTI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, bl bicolor, unaltered female

Dogs

ROSIE PETAL, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, white and tan, spayed female

ARTHUR, 4 years, Boxer, tan and tricolor, neutered male

WILLIE, 2 years, Labrador Retriever, chocolate, neutered male

TANK, 3 years, German Shepherd Dog and Akita mix, blonde, neutered male

JERA, 1 year 1 month, Australian Cattle Dog mix, red merle, spayed female

CARRIE, 4 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female

DIAMOND, 5 years, French Bulldog mix, black, spayed female

MAYA, 7 years, Golden Retriever and Siberian Husky mix, tan and white, spayed female

CHICA, 3 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, black and tan, spayed female

PUMPKIN, 10 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, brown, spayed female

BO, 10 months, Australian Shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male

HOWIE, 11 years, Cairn Terrier mix, tan, neutered male

CARLY, 4 years, Australian Shepherd, tan and white, spayed female

JACKSON, 10 months, Shiba Inu mix, black and white, neutered male

SHAGGY, 1 year 3 months, Labrador Retriever and Doberman Pinscher mix, black, neutered male