Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for April 24 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for April 24

Meet Valkyrie! She is a 6-year-old grey fluffball. She is gorgeous and although a bit timid right now, she enjoys affection and will love everyone who loves her back. She could live with other cats, kids and even a mellow dog that will give her space. She was surrendered here at no fault of her own and wants nothing more to find a loving family to call all her own!

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

Cats

FRAPPI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

SOPHIE, 11 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

GIDEON, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, neutered male

BENNY, 8 years, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, neutered male

YULE, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, neutered male

SNOWFLAKE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black, neutered male

GRINGO, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black, neutered male

TULIP, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

COOPER, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TORREY, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

CHIEF, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, white and orng tabby, neutered male

MITTENS, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female

MR BIGGS, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, white and gray tab, neutered male

RICKY MARTIN, 11 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, brown tabby, neutered male

PROMISE, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

CALLIE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange, spayed female

VALKYRIE, 4 years, Domestic Longhair, gray, spayed female

TARA, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

KITTI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, bl bicolor, unaltered female

dogs

ROSIE PETAL, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, white and tan, spayed female

WILLIE, 2 years, Labrador Retriever and Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male

SADIE, 1 year 3 months, Fox Terrier – Smooth and Australian Cattle Dog mix, white and tricolor, spayed female

ARTHUR, 4 years, Boxer, tan and tricolor, neutered male

HERMES, no age, German Shepherd Dog mix, black and tan, neutered male

JERA, 1 year 1 month, Australian Cattle Dog mix, red merle, spayed female

CARRIE, 4 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female

TANK, 3 years, German Shepherd Dog and Akita mix, blonde, neutered male

CHICA, 3 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, black and tan, spayed female

PUMPKIN, 10 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, brown, spayed female

BO, 10 months, Australian Shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male

HOWIE, 11 years, Cairn Terrier mix, tan, neutered male

CARLY, 4 years, Australian Shepherd, tan and white, spayed female

JACKSON, 10 months, Shiba Inu mix, black and white, neutered male

SHAGGY, 1 year 3 months, Labrador Retriever and Doberman Pinscher mix, black, neutered male