Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for April 24 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for April 24
April 23, 2017
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
Cats
FRAPPI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
SOPHIE, 11 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
GIDEON, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, neutered male
BENNY, 8 years, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, neutered male
YULE, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, neutered male
SNOWFLAKE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black, neutered male
GRINGO, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black, neutered male
TULIP, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
COOPER, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
TORREY, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
CHIEF, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, white and orng tabby, neutered male
MITTENS, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female
MR BIGGS, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, white and gray tab, neutered male
RICKY MARTIN, 11 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, brown tabby, neutered male
PROMISE, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
CALLIE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange, spayed female
VALKYRIE, 4 years, Domestic Longhair, gray, spayed female
TARA, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
KITTI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, bl bicolor, unaltered female
dogs
ROSIE PETAL, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, white and tan, spayed female
WILLIE, 2 years, Labrador Retriever and Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male
SADIE, 1 year 3 months, Fox Terrier – Smooth and Australian Cattle Dog mix, white and tricolor, spayed female
ARTHUR, 4 years, Boxer, tan and tricolor, neutered male
HERMES, no age, German Shepherd Dog mix, black and tan, neutered male
JERA, 1 year 1 month, Australian Cattle Dog mix, red merle, spayed female
CARRIE, 4 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female
TANK, 3 years, German Shepherd Dog and Akita mix, blonde, neutered male
CHICA, 3 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, black and tan, spayed female
PUMPKIN, 10 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, brown, spayed female
BO, 10 months, Australian Shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male
HOWIE, 11 years, Cairn Terrier mix, tan, neutered male
CARLY, 4 years, Australian Shepherd, tan and white, spayed female
JACKSON, 10 months, Shiba Inu mix, black and white, neutered male
SHAGGY, 1 year 3 months, Labrador Retriever and Doberman Pinscher mix, black, neutered male