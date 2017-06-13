 Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for June 13 | SummitDaily.com

Back to: News

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for June 13

Michael Yearout / Special to the Daily |

June is Adopt-A-Cat-Month, which means half off all cat adoptions. Meet Felix: He is a sly, young boy who is nothing but fun. He loves to play and explore and welcomes new people into his space with open paws. He is always keeping us entertained here at the shelter and we know heâll do the same for his family.

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230. For a complete list of animals, visit the shelter's website.

Cats

FRAPPI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

SOPHIE, 11 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

PIP, 7 years, Domestic Longhair, tortie, spayed female

ARIEL, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico, spayed female

SAMMY, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

FELIX, 2 years, American Shorthair, bl bicolor, neutered male

SNOWFLAKE, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black, neutered male

GRINGO, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black, neutered male

LUCKY, 7 years, Maine Coon mix, gray and white, spayed female

MITTENS, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female

MR BIGGS, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, white and gray tab, neutered male

TORREY, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

PARFAIT, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

PROMISE, 11 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

CALLIE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and tortie, spayed female

VALKYRIE, 4 years, Domestic Longhair, gray, spayed female

CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

LIZARD, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

SQUIRT, 8 years, Domestic Longhair mix, black, spayed female

PANTHER, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

Dogs

DOLLY, 2 years, Australian Cattle Dog mix, tan and white, spayed female

DUTCH, 1 year 6 months, German Shepherd Dog mix, black and white, neutered male

SADIE, 1 year 5 months, Fox Terrier – Smooth and Australian Cattle Dog mix, white and tricolor, spayed female

ARTHUR, 4 years, Boxer, tan and tricolor, neutered male

WILLIE, 2 years, Labrador Retriever and Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male

SASHA, 1 year 6 months, Golden Retriever and Australian Shepherd mix, tan and brown, spayed female

ALTHEA, 5 months, Siberian Husky mix, tan and black, spayed female

TANK, 3 years, German Shepherd Dog and Akita mix, blonde, neutered male

OTTO, 1 year 1 month, Basset Hound and German Shepherd Dog mix, black, neutered male

PUMPERNICKEL, 8 months, Border Collie mix, black and tricolor, spayed female

JACK, 4 years, Cairn Terrier mix, tan, neutered male

BROWNIE BOY, 6 months, Australian Cattle Dog and Labrador Retriever mix, red and black, neutered male

NATASHA, no age, Hamster, brown and gray, unaltered female