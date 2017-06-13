Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for June 13 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for June 13
June 13, 2017
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230. For a complete list of animals, visit the shelter's website.
Cats
FRAPPI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
SOPHIE, 11 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
PIP, 7 years, Domestic Longhair, tortie, spayed female
ARIEL, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico, spayed female
SAMMY, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
FELIX, 2 years, American Shorthair, bl bicolor, neutered male
SNOWFLAKE, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black, neutered male
GRINGO, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black, neutered male
LUCKY, 7 years, Maine Coon mix, gray and white, spayed female
MITTENS, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female
MR BIGGS, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, white and gray tab, neutered male
TORREY, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
PARFAIT, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
PROMISE, 11 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
CALLIE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and tortie, spayed female
VALKYRIE, 4 years, Domestic Longhair, gray, spayed female
CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
LIZARD, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
SQUIRT, 8 years, Domestic Longhair mix, black, spayed female
PANTHER, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Dogs
DOLLY, 2 years, Australian Cattle Dog mix, tan and white, spayed female
DUTCH, 1 year 6 months, German Shepherd Dog mix, black and white, neutered male
SADIE, 1 year 5 months, Fox Terrier – Smooth and Australian Cattle Dog mix, white and tricolor, spayed female
ARTHUR, 4 years, Boxer, tan and tricolor, neutered male
WILLIE, 2 years, Labrador Retriever and Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male
SASHA, 1 year 6 months, Golden Retriever and Australian Shepherd mix, tan and brown, spayed female
ALTHEA, 5 months, Siberian Husky mix, tan and black, spayed female
TANK, 3 years, German Shepherd Dog and Akita mix, blonde, neutered male
OTTO, 1 year 1 month, Basset Hound and German Shepherd Dog mix, black, neutered male
PUMPERNICKEL, 8 months, Border Collie mix, black and tricolor, spayed female
JACK, 4 years, Cairn Terrier mix, tan, neutered male
BROWNIE BOY, 6 months, Australian Cattle Dog and Labrador Retriever mix, red and black, neutered male
NATASHA, no age, Hamster, brown and gray, unaltered female