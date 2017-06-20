Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for June 20 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for June 20
June 20, 2017
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
Cats
FRAPPI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
SOPHIE, 11 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
PIP, 7 years, Domestic Longhair, tortie, spayed female
ARIEL, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico, spayed female
SAMMY, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
FELIX, 2 years, American Shorthair, bl bicolor, neutered male
TORREY, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
ANA, 1 year, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
SYNDEE, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Shorthair, lynx point, spayed female
RILEY, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and black, neutered male
REMI, 2 months, Siamese, seal point, unaltered male
RAINEY, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and black, spayed female
ROXY, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and black, spayed female
PARFAIT, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
NESSA, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, tab calico, spayed female
PROMISE, 11 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
CALLIE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and tortie, spayed female
VALKYRIE, 4 years, Domestic Longhair, gray, spayed female
MITTENS, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female
SNOWFLAKE, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black, neutered male
GRINGO, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black, neutered male
CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
LIZARD, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
SQUIRT, 8 years, Domestic Longhair mix, black, spayed female
PANTHER, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Dogs
DOLLY, 2 years, Australian Cattle Dog mix, tan and white, spayed female
TANK, 3 years, German Shepherd Dog and Akita mix, blonde, neutered male
SADIE, 1 year 5 months, Fox Terrier – Smooth and Australian Cattle Dog mix, white and tricolor, spayed female
ARTHUR, 4 years, Boxer, tan and tricolor, neutered male
WILLIE, 2 years, Labrador Retriever and Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male
CEASAR, 1 year, Bullmastiff mix, tan and black, neutered male
ELSA, 4 months, Border Collie mix, black and white, spayed female
OLIVER, 4 months, Pit Bull Terrier mix, white and tan, neutered male
OTTO, 1 year 1 month, Basset Hound and German Shepherd Dog mix, black, neutered male
PUMPERNICKEL, 8 months, Border Collie mix, black and tricolor, spayed female
JACK, 4 years, Cairn Terrier mix, tan, neutered male