Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for June 20 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for June 20

June is Adopt-A-Cat-Month, that means half off all adult cat adoptions. Meet Sophie! She is affectionate and loves to curl up in your lap. She found herself at the shelter when her previous owner just didnât want her anymore. She may be 11 years old, but she still has so much life to live and so much love to give.

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

Cats

FRAPPI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

SOPHIE, 11 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

PIP, 7 years, Domestic Longhair, tortie, spayed female

ARIEL, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico, spayed female

SAMMY, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

FELIX, 2 years, American Shorthair, bl bicolor, neutered male

TORREY, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

ANA, 1 year, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

SYNDEE, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Shorthair, lynx point, spayed female

RILEY, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and black, neutered male

REMI, 2 months, Siamese, seal point, unaltered male

RAINEY, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and black, spayed female

ROXY, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and black, spayed female

PARFAIT, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

NESSA, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, tab calico, spayed female

PROMISE, 11 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

CALLIE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and tortie, spayed female

VALKYRIE, 4 years, Domestic Longhair, gray, spayed female

MITTENS, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female

SNOWFLAKE, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black, neutered male

GRINGO, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black, neutered male

CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

LIZARD, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

SQUIRT, 8 years, Domestic Longhair mix, black, spayed female

PANTHER, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

Dogs

DOLLY, 2 years, Australian Cattle Dog mix, tan and white, spayed female

TANK, 3 years, German Shepherd Dog and Akita mix, blonde, neutered male

SADIE, 1 year 5 months, Fox Terrier – Smooth and Australian Cattle Dog mix, white and tricolor, spayed female

ARTHUR, 4 years, Boxer, tan and tricolor, neutered male

WILLIE, 2 years, Labrador Retriever and Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male

CEASAR, 1 year, Bullmastiff mix, tan and black, neutered male

ELSA, 4 months, Border Collie mix, black and white, spayed female

OLIVER, 4 months, Pit Bull Terrier mix, white and tan, neutered male

OTTO, 1 year 1 month, Basset Hound and German Shepherd Dog mix, black, neutered male

PUMPERNICKEL, 8 months, Border Collie mix, black and tricolor, spayed female

JACK, 4 years, Cairn Terrier mix, tan, neutered male