Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for June 27 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for June 27

Special to the Daily

It's fireworks season â Leave your pets at home and keep an extra close eye on them, as animals tend to get extra spooked at all the noise. Meet Santini! She is a total love with everyone she meets. She was just transferred in from New Mexico and we think sheâs going to like it here. She just cannot wait to find that perfect someone who is going to love her as much as she will love them.

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

Cats

FRAPPI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

SOPHIE, 11 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

PIP, 7 years, Domestic Longhair, tortie, spayed female

ARIEL, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico, spayed female

SAMMY, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

FELIX, 2 years, American Shorthair, bl bicolor, neutered male

MITTENS, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female

TORREY, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

BELITA, no age, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

ANA, 1 year, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

SYNDEE, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Shorthair, lynx point, spayed female

RAINEY, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and black, spayed female

STELLA, 8 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female

DIXIE, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

PARFAIT, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

NESSA, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, tab calico, spayed female

PROMISE, 11 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

CALLIE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and tortie, spayed female

CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

SQUIRT, 8 years, Domestic Longhair mix, black, spayed female

PANTHER, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

Dogs

ARTHUR, 4 years, Boxer, tan and tricolor, neutered male

WILLIE, 2 years, Labrador Retriever and Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male

HAZEL, 2 years, American Bulldog and Catahoula Leopard Hound mix, white, spayed female

HUMPHREY, 2 years, American Bulldog, white, neutered male

ELSA, 4 months, Border Collie mix, black and white, spayed female

OLIVER, 4 months, Pit Bull Terrier mix, white and tan, neutered male

SANTINI, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female

TANK, 3 years, German Shepherd Dog and Akita mix, blonde, neutered male

OTTO, 1 year 1 month, Basset Hound and German Shepherd Dog mix, black, neutered male

DOLLY, 2 years, Australian Cattle Dog mix, tan and white, spayed female