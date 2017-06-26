Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for June 27 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for June 27
June 26, 2017
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
Cats
FRAPPI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
SOPHIE, 11 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
PIP, 7 years, Domestic Longhair, tortie, spayed female
ARIEL, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico, spayed female
SAMMY, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
FELIX, 2 years, American Shorthair, bl bicolor, neutered male
MITTENS, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female
TORREY, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
BELITA, no age, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
ANA, 1 year, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
SYNDEE, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Shorthair, lynx point, spayed female
RAINEY, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and black, spayed female
STELLA, 8 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female
DIXIE, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
PARFAIT, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
NESSA, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, tab calico, spayed female
PROMISE, 11 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
CALLIE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and tortie, spayed female
CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
SQUIRT, 8 years, Domestic Longhair mix, black, spayed female
PANTHER, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Dogs
ARTHUR, 4 years, Boxer, tan and tricolor, neutered male
WILLIE, 2 years, Labrador Retriever and Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male
HAZEL, 2 years, American Bulldog and Catahoula Leopard Hound mix, white, spayed female
HUMPHREY, 2 years, American Bulldog, white, neutered male
ELSA, 4 months, Border Collie mix, black and white, spayed female
OLIVER, 4 months, Pit Bull Terrier mix, white and tan, neutered male
SANTINI, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
TANK, 3 years, German Shepherd Dog and Akita mix, blonde, neutered male
OTTO, 1 year 1 month, Basset Hound and German Shepherd Dog mix, black, neutered male
DOLLY, 2 years, Australian Cattle Dog mix, tan and white, spayed female