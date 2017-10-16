 Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for Oct. 17, 2017 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for Oct. 17, 2017

Michael Yearout Photography / Special to the Daily |

Meet Jaeger! He was brought in by his previous owner who could no longer care for him. We soon realized that he was in need of some major dental work. After removing all his damaged teeth he soon blossomed into a much more social, affectionate boy. We know he will make the most loyal feline companion. Come down and meet him!

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

Cats

STELLA, 8 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female

COOPER, 1 year 4 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

PANTHER, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TULIP, 1 year 4 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

PROMISE, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

JAEGER, 5 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

INDY, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, neutered male

SNOWMAN, 10 years, Siamese, flame point, neutered male

HARRY, 10 years, Siamese, flame point, neutered male

KIKI, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair, tortie and brown tabby, spayed female

STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

CUBBY, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, blue cream and tortie, spayed female

SAPHORA, 3 years, Domestic Mediumhair, white and black, spayed female

PIP, 7 years, Domestic Longhair, calico, spayed female

AXEL, 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MUSTANG, 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

GRACE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and gray tab, spayed female

LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

GIRL KITTY, 7 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female

Dogs

RITA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female

VIRGINIA, 1 year 11 months, Labrador Retriever and Alaskan Husky mix, yellow, spayed female

MOLLY, 7 years, Labrador Retriever and Australian Cattle Dog mix, tan and white, spayed female

LEO, no age, Rottweiler mix, black and tan, neutered male

EMMY, 5 years, Labrador Retriever mix, black, spayed female

JD, 10 months, German Shepherd Dog mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

BERNIE, 2 years, Mastiff and German Shorthaired Pointer mix, brown and white, neutered male

WINSTON, 9 months, Pit Bull Terrier mix, brindle and white, neutered male

WILLIE, 3 years, Labrador Retriever and Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male

BUSTER, 1 year, Beagle and Rottweiler mix, black and white, neutered male

RUBY, 1 year, Chinese Sharpei, tan, spayed female

VIVIAN, 1 year, Pointer and Great Dane mix, white and black, spayed female

BETTY, 5 years, Rottweiler and Australian Cattle Dog mix, black and tan, spayed female

HONEY, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, brindle and white, spayed female

