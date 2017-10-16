Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for Oct. 17, 2017
October 16, 2017
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
Cats
STELLA, 8 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female
COOPER, 1 year 4 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
PANTHER, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
TULIP, 1 year 4 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
PROMISE, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
JAEGER, 5 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
INDY, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, neutered male
SNOWMAN, 10 years, Siamese, flame point, neutered male
HARRY, 10 years, Siamese, flame point, neutered male
KIKI, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair, tortie and brown tabby, spayed female
STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
CUBBY, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, blue cream and tortie, spayed female
SAPHORA, 3 years, Domestic Mediumhair, white and black, spayed female
PIP, 7 years, Domestic Longhair, calico, spayed female
AXEL, 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MUSTANG, 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
GRACE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and gray tab, spayed female
LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
GIRL KITTY, 7 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female
Dogs
RITA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female
VIRGINIA, 1 year 11 months, Labrador Retriever and Alaskan Husky mix, yellow, spayed female
MOLLY, 7 years, Labrador Retriever and Australian Cattle Dog mix, tan and white, spayed female
LEO, no age, Rottweiler mix, black and tan, neutered male
EMMY, 5 years, Labrador Retriever mix, black, spayed female
JD, 10 months, German Shepherd Dog mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
BERNIE, 2 years, Mastiff and German Shorthaired Pointer mix, brown and white, neutered male
WINSTON, 9 months, Pit Bull Terrier mix, brindle and white, neutered male
WILLIE, 3 years, Labrador Retriever and Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male
BUSTER, 1 year, Beagle and Rottweiler mix, black and white, neutered male
RUBY, 1 year, Chinese Sharpei, tan, spayed female
VIVIAN, 1 year, Pointer and Great Dane mix, white and black, spayed female
BETTY, 5 years, Rottweiler and Australian Cattle Dog mix, black and tan, spayed female
HONEY, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, brindle and white, spayed female