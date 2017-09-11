Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for Sept. 12, 2017
September 11, 2017
Summit County's adoptable pets
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
Cats
ELLA, 8 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab and white, spayed female
LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
GIRL KITTY, 7 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female
Recommended Stories For You
TORREY, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
JAEGER, 5 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
COOPER, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
TULIP, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
STELLA, 8 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female
RAINWATER, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
PROMISE, 1 year 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
PANTHER, 1 year, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Dogs
MAXWELL, 2 years, Labrador Retriever mix, chocolate and white, neutered male
VIRGINIA, 1 year 10 months, Labrador Retriever and Alaskan Husky mix, yellow, spayed female
MECAH, 7 years, Siberian Husky, white and black, spayed female
RITA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female
LOWKEY, 8 years, English Foxhound mix, white and red, neutered male
Other
SWAYZE, 2 years, Rabbit lh, black, neutered male