 Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for Sept. 12, 2017 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for Sept. 12, 2017

Michael Yearout / Special to the Daily |

Meet Jaeger! He is a 5-year-old handsome tabby who has really blossomed since first being dropped off by his previous owner. He was rather reserved and now has turned into a total lap cat. He deserves a home that will give him the love and attention he craves. And remember: We are closing from Sept. 15-25 so all of our animals are available for adoption at reduced rates.

Summit County's adoptable pets

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

Cats

ELLA, 8 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab and white, spayed female

LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

GIRL KITTY, 7 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female

Recommended Stories For You

TORREY, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

JAEGER, 5 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

COOPER, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TULIP, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

STELLA, 8 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female

RAINWATER, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

PROMISE, 1 year 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

PANTHER, 1 year, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

Dogs

MAXWELL, 2 years, Labrador Retriever mix, chocolate and white, neutered male

VIRGINIA, 1 year 10 months, Labrador Retriever and Alaskan Husky mix, yellow, spayed female

MECAH, 7 years, Siberian Husky, white and black, spayed female

RITA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female

LOWKEY, 8 years, English Foxhound mix, white and red, neutered male

Other

SWAYZE, 2 years, Rabbit lh, black, neutered male

Go back to article