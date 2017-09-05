 Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for Sept. 6, 2017 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for Sept. 6, 2017

Michael Yearout Photography / Special to the Daily |

Meet Penny Lane. She is a 2Â½-year-old spayed female shepherd/Rotti mix. She loves to hike and really loves to swim. If you are a patient person who is a confident dog handler, she wonât disappoint. Our building is getting a makeover and we need everyone out so until Sept. 15, all of our animals are available at reduced adoption rates.

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

cats

MITTENS, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female

ELLA, 8 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab and white, spayed female

STORMY, 8 years, Maine Coon and Domestic Mediumhair mix, gray, spayed female

LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

GIRL KITTY, 7 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female

TORREY, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

JAEGER, 5 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

COOPER, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TULIP, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

STELLA, 8 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female

DIXIE, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

RAINWATER, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

CHEETAH, 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

PROMISE, 1 year 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

PANTHER, 1 year, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

dogs

MAXWELL, 2 years, Labrador Retriever mix, chocolate and white, neutered male

PENNY LANE, 2 years, Siberian Husky and German Shepherd Dog mix, black and tan, spayed female

VIRGINIA, 1 year 10 months, Labrador Retriever and Alaskan Husky mix, yellow, spayed female

RITA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female

LOWKEY, 8 years, English Foxhound mix, white and red, neutered male

MECAH, 7 years, Siberian Husky, white and black, spayed female

