Pets available adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter | SummitDaily.com

Meet Poncho! He is a strapping fellow who is part Pitty and looks to be part Shar-pei. He is a mellow guy who walks great on a leash. He is a bit cautious around new people, but warms up fast. All he needs in life is someone to love him and snuggle him.

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at (970) 668-3230

Cats

PENNY, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

STRIKE, 8 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, neutered male

SPARE, 8 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

PENELOPE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female

MITTENS, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female

POPPY, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MR BIGGS, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, white and gray tab, neutered male

GOPHER, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, neutered male

BELLA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, calico, spayed female

MR MOO, 2 years, Domestic Longhair, black and white, neutered male

SARGE, 2 years, Domestic Longhair, black and white, neutered male

YULE, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, neutered male

HUGGERS, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

COMET, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

CUPID, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

DANCER, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

SOCKS, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TANGA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, buff, spayed female

FRAPPI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

MIMI, 13 years, Domestic Longhair, gray tab and black, spayed female

TULIP, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

TIGGER, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

COOPER, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

NATHAN, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, orng tabby, neutered male

RICKY MARTIN, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, brown tabby, neutered male

Dogs

BUTTERBEAN, 1 year 6 months, Labrador Retriever mix, yellow, neutered male

HONEY, 1 year, Australian Cattle Dog, tan, spayed female

COOKIE, 1 year, Australian Cattle Dog, black and tan, spayed female

MIDNIGHT, 2 years, Australian Cattle Dog mix, black and tan, spayed female

ICE, no age, Siberian Husky mix, bl bicolor and white, neutered male

PONCHO, 4 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, gray, neutered male

JAX, 2 years, Mastiff and Great Dane mix, tan, neutered male

TANK, 3 years, German Shepherd Dog and Akita mix, blonde, neutered male

MAVERICK, 12 years, Pomeranian and Parson (Jack) Russell Terrier mix, tan, neutered male

LALA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, black and white, spayed female

HEMI, 3 years, Old English Bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male

ROSIE PETAL, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, white and tan, spayed female

KEN, 1 year 11 months, Boxer and Pit Bull Terrier mix, tan and white, neutered male