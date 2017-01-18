Pets available adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter | SummitDaily.com

Pets available adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter
January 18, 2017
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at (970) 668-3230
Cats
PENNY, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
STRIKE, 8 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, neutered male
SPARE, 8 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
PENELOPE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female
MITTENS, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female
POPPY, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MR BIGGS, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, white and gray tab, neutered male
GOPHER, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, neutered male
BELLA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, calico, spayed female
MR MOO, 2 years, Domestic Longhair, black and white, neutered male
SARGE, 2 years, Domestic Longhair, black and white, neutered male
YULE, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, neutered male
HUGGERS, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
COMET, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
CUPID, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
DANCER, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
SOCKS, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
TANGA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, buff, spayed female
FRAPPI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
MIMI, 13 years, Domestic Longhair, gray tab and black, spayed female
TULIP, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
TIGGER, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
COOPER, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
NATHAN, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, orng tabby, neutered male
RICKY MARTIN, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, brown tabby, neutered male
Dogs
BUTTERBEAN, 1 year 6 months, Labrador Retriever mix, yellow, neutered male
HONEY, 1 year, Australian Cattle Dog, tan, spayed female
COOKIE, 1 year, Australian Cattle Dog, black and tan, spayed female
MIDNIGHT, 2 years, Australian Cattle Dog mix, black and tan, spayed female
ICE, no age, Siberian Husky mix, bl bicolor and white, neutered male
PONCHO, 4 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, gray, neutered male
JAX, 2 years, Mastiff and Great Dane mix, tan, neutered male
TANK, 3 years, German Shepherd Dog and Akita mix, blonde, neutered male
MAVERICK, 12 years, Pomeranian and Parson (Jack) Russell Terrier mix, tan, neutered male
LALA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
HEMI, 3 years, Old English Bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male
ROSIE PETAL, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, white and tan, spayed female
KEN, 1 year 11 months, Boxer and Pit Bull Terrier mix, tan and white, neutered male