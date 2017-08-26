Photo essay: Volunteers conduct trail work with Friends of the Dillon Ranger District

Local volunteers spread out on the newly re-routed Soda Springs Trail in Dillon Wednesday morning while sharing jokes and swiping sweat off their foreheads with worn work gloves as part of a project on the old rutted mountain bike trail. The Friends of the Dillon Ranger District host willing volunteers throughout the summer to build trails and maintain a healthy forest for visitors and locals alike, including the rock walls and steps found on the popular Quandary Peak trail. "We keep the trails updated because the locals understand that forests around 80 percent of Summit County land is what attracts people here," says FDRD executive director Mike Connolly. Whether it is giving back to the community or simply gettting outside, the volunteers appear ready to work.

Project days are listed at FDRD.org with the summer schedule concluding at end of September. "We encourage people to come out and have fun while you're at it," Connolly added.