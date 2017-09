Photos: Breckenridge remembers 9/11 with flag-raising ceremony

To mark the 16-year anniversary of 9/11, the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District and Breckenridge Police Department hosted a community remembrance ceremony, 'We Will Never Forget,' in Blue River Plaza on Monday, Sept. 11. The community joined the Breckenridge Police Department, Red, White and Blue Fire District and members of the combined Honor Guard for a flag raising ceremony to remember and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.